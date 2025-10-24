CTF Services Limited Announces Bonus Share Issue for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NWS Holdings ( (HK:0659) ) has shared an announcement.

CTF Services Limited has announced a bonus issue of shares for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, with a distribution ratio of one bonus share for every ten existing shares held. The announcement updates previous information regarding the dispatch date of certificates, the first date of dealing in the bonus shares, and fractional entitlements, which will be rounded down to the nearest whole unit. Shareholders’ approval for this bonus issue was obtained on November 18, 2025, with certificates to be dispatched on December 9, 2025, and trading to commence on December 10, 2025. This bonus issue is expected to enhance shareholder value and may impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing liquidity and investor interest.

Average Trading Volume: 1,670,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34B

