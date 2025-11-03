CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CStone Pharmaceuticals ( (HK:2616) ) has provided an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Ms. Fang Xie as an independent non-executive director and chairperson of the audit committee, effective November 1, 2025. Ms. Xie brings over 30 years of experience in operational finance and management consulting, having served in various leadership roles in prominent companies. Her appointment follows the resignation of Ms. Yip Betty Ho, who stepped down to focus on personal commitments. The changes in the board are expected to strengthen CStone’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2616) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.50 price target.

More about CStone Pharmaceuticals

CStone Pharmaceuticals is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on developing and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicine therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer treatment.

Average Trading Volume: 22,471,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.1B

