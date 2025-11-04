CStone Pharmaceuticals Advances CS2009 Clinical Trials with NMPA Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CStone Pharmaceuticals ( (HK:2616) ) just unveiled an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals announced the approval of their Investigational New Drug application by the China National Medical Products Administration for Phase II clinical trials of CS2009, a tri-specific antibody targeting PD-1, VEGF, and CTLA-4, for advanced solid tumors. This approval is expected to accelerate the clinical development of CS2009, which is currently enrolling patients in Australia and will soon expand to China and the United States, potentially strengthening CStone’s position in the biopharmaceutical industry and offering new therapeutic options for various cancers.

More about CStone Pharmaceuticals

CStone Pharmaceuticals, established in 2015, is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for oncology, autoimmune/inflammation, and other key disease areas. The company has launched four innovative drugs and secured approvals for 16 new drug applications across nine indications. CStone’s pipeline includes promising candidates such as antibody-drug conjugates, multispecific antibodies, immunotherapies, and precision medicines, supported by a management team with comprehensive drug development experience.

