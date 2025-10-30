CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Enters 2026 Framework Agreement with CSSC Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0317) ) is now available.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering has entered into a 2026 Framework Agreement with CSSC Group to continue their connected transactions from January 2026 to December 2026. This agreement, which requires approval from independent shareholders, involves significant transactions that exceed certain percentage thresholds under Hong Kong Listing Rules, necessitating reporting and announcement requirements. The agreement includes the provision of shipping products and engineering equipment between the two entities, highlighting its strategic importance for ongoing operations and compliance with regulatory standards.

More about CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the production and supply of shipping products, electrical and mechanical engineering equipment, and metallic supplies. The company operates within the shipbuilding and marine engineering industry, focusing on providing equipment and services to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,962,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.02B

