CSR Limited Witnesses Significant Shareholding Change

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has experienced a notable change in substantial shareholdings, with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its related entities, including its ultimate parent Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., adjusting their voting power. This shift, documented on April 2, 2024, brings their voting power in CSR Limited to 9.23%, reflecting a significant increase from the last reported figure. The change encompasses various classes of fully paid ordinary shares and involves multiple entities acting in their capacity as investment managers.

For further insights into AU:CSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.