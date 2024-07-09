CSR Limited Director Sells All Shares Amid Acquisition

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has notified the ASX of a significant change in director Adam Michael Tindall’s interests, revealing that he has sold all of his 40,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $8.88 each. This disposal occurred as part of the acquisition of CSR Limited by Saint-Gobain BidCo Pty Ltd through a scheme of arrangement. The transaction did not take place during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

