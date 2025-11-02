CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Executive Penalized for Insider Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) just unveiled an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited announced that its Executive Director, Mr. Pan Weidong, has been penalized by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for insider trading related to a restructuring transaction involving its subsidiary, CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Despite the penalty, the company maintains that its operations remain unaffected, and the incident is not expected to impact its business negatively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1093) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1093 Stock Forecast page.

More about CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The company is involved in various segments including innovative drugs, common generic drugs, and bulk drugs, with a significant market presence in China.

YTD Price Performance: 64.62%

Average Trading Volume: 164,507,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$88B

