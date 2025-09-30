CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Announces Proposed Listing of Subsidiary CSPC Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ).

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group announced the proposed listing of its subsidiary, CSPC Innovation, on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. This move is expected to reduce CSPC’s equity interest in CSPC Innovation by approximately 8.46%, constituting a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules. The listing is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, and if successful, will involve an initial public offering of new H Shares, representing up to 10% of CSPC Innovation’s enlarged share capital. The announcement highlights CSPC’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and operational growth through this listing.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, with a strong emphasis on innovation and market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 177,252,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$107.2B

