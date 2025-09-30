CSP International Releases Half-Year Financial Report for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. ( (IT:CSP) ) has provided an announcement.

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. has released its Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025, which has been approved by the Board of Directors. The report, audited by PWC S.p.A., is now accessible to the public, indicating transparency and compliance with regulatory standards, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. operates in the fashion industry, focusing on the production and distribution of hosiery, underwear, and swimwear. The company is known for its innovative designs and caters to a global market, emphasizing quality and style.

YTD Price Performance: -2.20%

Average Trading Volume: 45,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €12.11M

