CSN Reports Mixed Q2 2025 Financial Results

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( (SID) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presented to its investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) is a leading Brazilian company in the steel and mining sectors, known for its integrated operations and significant presence in the global market.

In the second quarter of 2025, CSN reported a mixed financial performance, with a slight decline in net revenue but improvements in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. The company faced challenges due to lower iron ore prices but managed to enhance profitability through strategic commercial policies.

Key highlights include a net revenue of R$ 10,693.3 million, a gross profit increase of 7.7% from the previous quarter, and an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 2,643.0 million. Despite a net loss of R$ 130.4 million, CSN showed an 82.2% improvement from the previous quarter, driven by operational efficiencies and strategic hedging.

The company remains focused on reducing its debt, achieving a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.20x, and continues to invest in expansion projects. CSN’s management is optimistic about maintaining strong operational performance and financial health despite market volatility.

Looking ahead, CSN aims to leverage its strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies to navigate market challenges and enhance shareholder value in the coming quarters.

