CSN Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), a major player in the steel industry, has announced changes to its executive leadership. Antonio Marco Campos Rabello has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations, while Rogério Bautista de Nova Moreira will take on the role of Executive Legal Director. These strategic appointments come as part of CSN’s efforts to enhance value creation for its assets and stakeholders.

