CSLM Acquisition Amends Promissory Note Agreement

CSLM Acquisition ( (CSLMF) ) just unveiled an update.
On May 23, 2025, CSLM Acquisition Corp. announced the signing of Amendment No. 1 to its 3rd Amended & Restated Promissory Note. This amendment, filed with the SEC as part of a Form 8-K, is a significant development in the company’s financial agreements, potentially impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.
More about CSLM Acquisition
Average Trading Volume: 10,295
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: $72.2M
