CSLM Acquisition Amends Promissory Note Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

CSLM Acquisition ( (CSLMF) ) just unveiled an update.

On May 23, 2025, CSLM Acquisition Corp. announced the signing of Amendment No. 1 to its 3rd Amended & Restated Promissory Note. This amendment, filed with the SEC as part of a Form 8-K, is a significant development in the company’s financial agreements, potentially impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about CSLM Acquisition

Average Trading Volume: 10,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $72.2M

For a thorough assessment of CSLMF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.