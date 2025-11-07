CSL Limited Issues New Ordinary Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CSL Limited announced the issuance of 200 ordinary fully paid securities, effective November 5, 2025. This move indicates an ongoing strategy to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CSL) stock is a Buy with a A$225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSL stock, see the AU:CSL Stock Forecast page.

More about CSL

CSL Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of innovative medicines and vaccines. The company is known for its work in plasma therapies, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on research and development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,351,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$85.87B

