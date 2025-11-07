CSL Limited Announces Cessation of 410 Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CSL Limited announced the cessation of 410 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions required for these rights were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact CSL’s issued capital and reflects the company’s ongoing management of its securities and financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CSL) stock is a Buy with a A$225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSL stock, see the AU:CSL Stock Forecast page.

CSL Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and delivery of innovative medicines and therapies. The company is known for its work in plasma-derived therapies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,351,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$85.87B

