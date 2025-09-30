CSI Properties Ensures Equal Information Dissemination with New Notes Offering Circular

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CSI Properties ( (HK:0497) ) is now available.

CSI Properties Limited has issued an overseas regulatory announcement regarding the posting of an offering circular related to Additional New Notes on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the company’s own site. This move is aimed at ensuring equal information dissemination to investors in Hong Kong, in compliance with the Listing Rules. The announcement clarifies that the offering circular does not serve as an invitation or inducement to purchase or subscribe to any securities, and no investment decisions should be based on its contents.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0497) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.17 price target.

More about CSI Properties

CSI Properties Limited is a real estate company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on property development and investment. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and residential properties, primarily targeting the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,933,593

Current Market Cap: HK$2.45B



