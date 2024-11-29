CSC Financial Welcomes New Executive Director After Successful Meeting

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. successfully held its 2024 Fourth Extraordinary General Meeting, with shareholders overwhelmingly approving the election of Mr. Jin Jianhua as an executive director. The meeting saw participation from a significant portion of the company’s shareholders, representing over 71% of the voting rights. The process adhered to regulatory standards, ensuring transparency and compliance.

