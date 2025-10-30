CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6066) ).

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an operating revenue of RMB6.55 billion and a net profit attributable to equity holders of RMB2.58 billion. The results were prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and highlight the company’s financial performance, with the report being simultaneously published in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The board and senior management have assured the accuracy and completeness of the report, although the financial statements have not been audited.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing a range of financial services and products, with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

