CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Proposes Governance Reforms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6066) ) has issued an announcement.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and the abolishment of its Supervisory Committee to enhance corporate governance. The statutory functions of the Supervisory Committee will be transferred to the Audit Committee of the Board, pending approval at the company’s general meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6066) stock is a Hold with a HK$15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6066 Stock Forecast page.

More about CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, asset management, and securities trading.

Average Trading Volume: 13,678,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$210.4B

Find detailed analytics on 6066 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue