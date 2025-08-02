CSB Bank Ltd. Releases 2024-25 Sustainability Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CSB Bank Ltd. ( (IN:CSBBANK) ) has shared an announcement.

CSB Bank Ltd. has released its Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the financial year 2024-25, in compliance with regulatory requirements. This report is part of the bank’s annual disclosure to the stock exchanges and highlights its commitment to sustainable business practices, potentially impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about CSB Bank Ltd.

CSB Bank Ltd. operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services and products. The bank is focused on providing comprehensive banking solutions and has a significant presence in India, with its registered office located in Thrissur, Kerala.

Average Trading Volume: 23,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 72.96B INR

