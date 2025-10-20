Crypto Company Completes Acquisition of Starchive.io Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 20, 2025, The Crypto Company announced the completion of its acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Starchive.io, a leading content management and monetization platform. This acquisition, finalized on October 15, 2025, aims to integrate media, crypto, blockchain, and AI, transforming creative works into authenticated digital assets. The partnership is expected to enhance creators’ control over their content and expand the market for digital intellectual property, aligning with TCC’s strategy to leverage blockchain for real-world solutions.

The Crypto Company (OTCID: CRCW) is a publicly traded entity operating at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance. It engages in building, acquiring, and investing in businesses across crypto, blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies to drive large-scale adoption. The company also manages a Digital Asset Treasury, holding tokens that provide both financial and strategic value.

Average Trading Volume: 148,040,300

Current Market Cap: $17.24M

