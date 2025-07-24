Cryofocus Medtech’s Asthma Cryoablation System Gains FDA Breakthrough Designation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6922) ) is now available.

Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. announced that its Asthma Cryoablation System has received Breakthrough Medical Device Designation from the U.S. FDA. This system is designed to treat moderate and severe asthma by using cryoablation to destroy the vagus nerve in the lungs, thereby reducing acetylcholine release and mucus secretion. This designation could enhance the company’s positioning in the medical technology industry by potentially accelerating the system’s market entry and offering a novel treatment option for asthma patients.

Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China that specializes in medical technology, particularly in respiratory intervention products. The company focuses on developing innovative solutions such as cryotherapy equipment and airway cryoablation catheters.

