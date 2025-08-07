Cryofocus Medtech Secures NMPA Approval for Cryoprobe Registration Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6922) ) has provided an announcement.

Cryofocus Medtech has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for a registration change of its disposable cryoprobe, a component of the Cryoadhesion System. This approval is expected to enhance the commercialization pathway of the system, allowing it to address medical indications more effectively, thus potentially strengthening the company’s market position in respiratory medical technologies.

More about Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Class H

Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on respiratory interventional products. The company is known for its Cryoadhesion System, which utilizes advanced refrigeration and heat transfer technologies for medical procedures such as cryoremoval and cryobiopsy.

Average Trading Volume: 86,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.28B

