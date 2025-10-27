CRRC to Host Q3 2025 Results Briefing for Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRRC ( (HK:1766) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CRRC Corporation Limited has announced it will hold a briefing on its third-quarter results for 2025 on November 5th, aiming to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of its financial performance and operational status. The briefing will be conducted online, allowing investors to interact and pose questions about the company’s recent performance, which will be addressed during the session.

CRRC Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the transportation industry. It primarily focuses on manufacturing and supplying rail transit equipment, including trains and related products, serving both domestic and international markets.

