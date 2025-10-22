Crown Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Crown Holdings ( (CCK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crown Holdings presented to its investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products and services, primarily serving consumer marketing companies and various end markets from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Crown Holdings announced a significant turnaround with a diluted earnings per share of $1.85, compared to a loss in the same period last year. The company also reported an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share by 13% and achieved a long-term adjusted net leverage target of 2.5x.

The company’s net sales rose to $3,202 million, driven by a 12% volume growth in European Beverage and favorable foreign currency translation, despite mixed global beverage can volumes. Crown Holdings returned over $400 million to shareholders and increased its full-year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $7.70 and $7.80, with an expected adjusted free cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion.

Looking ahead, Crown Holdings remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and continuing to return excess cash to shareholders, while navigating challenges in Asia and Latin America. The company expects to sustain its positive performance into the fourth quarter, with projected adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.65 to $1.75.

