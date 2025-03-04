Crown ElectroKinetics Appeals Nasdaq Delisting Decision

Crown ElectroKinetics ( (CRKN) ) has shared an update.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. announced that it received a delisting determination from The Nasdaq Stock Market due to its common stock trading below the minimum bid price requirement. Despite this, the company has improved its financial standing, with a cash balance exceeding $20 million and no debt, and has been compliant with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement for 22 consecutive days. Crown plans to appeal the delisting decision while its stock is expected to trade on the OTC Markets starting March 5, 2025. The company remains focused on executing its growth strategy, securing new opportunities, and delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider focused on benefiting communities and the environment. The company operates across multiple businesses, including Smart Windows and Construction, delivering cutting-edge solutions that challenge industry standards.

