Crown Agents Bank Expands into Middle East with New Subsidiary and Key Appointment

Crown Agents Bank has received in-principle approval for a Category 2 Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM for its new Middle Eastern subsidiary, CAB Global Markets. This approval is a crucial step in CAB’s strategy to expand its presence in emerging markets, particularly in the Middle East, and is expected to enhance its access to government and central banking stakeholders. The appointment of Arif Khan as the Senior Executive Officer for CAB Global Markets is set to drive growth and expansion in the region, leveraging his extensive experience in cross-border transactions and financial markets. This move aligns with CAB’s mission to support financial inclusion and prosperity in emerging markets, and reflects the bank’s recognition of Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a global financial center.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CABP) stock is a Hold with a £0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CAB Payments Holdings Limited stock, see the GB:CABP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CABP is a Neutral.

CAB Payments Holdings Limited’s strong financial performance, marked by robust revenue growth and zero debt, provides a solid foundation. The stock’s undervaluation offers potential upside, although technical indicators suggest caution due to short-term bearish trends. Positive corporate events further bolster a favorable long-term outlook, enhancing investor confidence in strategic growth initiatives.

More about CAB Payments Holdings Limited

Crown Agents Bank is a UK-regulated bank that focuses on emerging markets, providing essential financial services such as FX, cross-border payments, trade finance, and treasury management. The bank is known for its relationship-led model, global market access, and deep regional expertise, facilitating the flow of funds in complex financial markets. With a history of nearly 200 years, it connects clients to underserved geographies, offering access to over 120 currencies across 800+ currency pairs, and is committed to financial inclusion and global market development.

Average Trading Volume: 337,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £128.1M

