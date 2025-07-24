CrossAmerica Partners Approves Phantom Unit Grant for Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Crossamerica Partners ( (CAPL) ) has provided an update.

On July 23, 2025, CrossAmerica Partners announced the approval of a phantom unit grant to its non-employee directors under the 2022 Incentive Award Plan, with units valued at $66,875 each. These units will fully vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, contingent on continuous service. Additionally, the company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit for the second quarter of 2025, maintaining the same distribution as the first quarter. This distribution is payable on August 14, 2025, to unitholders of record on August 4, 2025, reflecting the company’s stable financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

Spark’s Take on CAPL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAPL is a Neutral.

Crossamerica Partners’ overall performance is hindered by declining profitability and high leverage, reflected in its financial scores. While technical indicators show some negative momentum, the stock’s valuation is challenged by a high P/E ratio, though supported by a strong dividend yield. Mixed earnings call results and stable dividends offer some positive outlook, but the company must address financial and operational challenges to improve investor sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on CAPL stock, click here.

More about Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. Formed in 2012, it distributes branded and unbranded petroleum to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases more than 1,000 sites across 34 states. The company has strong relationships with major oil brands such as ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, and Phillips 66.

Average Trading Volume: 26,569

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $825.2M

Learn more about CAPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue