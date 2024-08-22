Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Faces Profit Decline

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) (HK:0032) has released an update.

Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited reported a 44.4% decrease in profit for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with earnings per share dropping to HK$0.63. Despite the dip in profits, the company has declared a second quarterly interim dividend of HK$0.06 per share, payable in September. Share transfer registrations will be temporarily halted in early September to prepare for the dividend payout.

