Cross Country Healthcare Sets Stockholder Proposal Deadline

The latest announcement is out from Cross Country Healthcare ( (CCRN) ).

On September 25, 2025, Cross Country Healthcare‘s Board of Directors announced that the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for December 9, 2025, unless the pending merger with Aya Healthcare is completed beforehand. If the merger is finalized as expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, Cross Country Healthcare will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya Healthcare, and the Annual Meeting will not occur. The company has set an October 10, 2025, deadline for stockholder proposals and nominations, with specific guidelines for submission.

The most recent analyst rating on (CCRN) stock is a Hold with a $14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cross Country Healthcare stock, see the CCRN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CCRN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCRN is a Neutral.

Cross Country Healthcare’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and profitability, and concerning cash flow management. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, but valuation is weak due to negative earnings and lack of dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits additional insights.

More about Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. operates in the healthcare staffing industry, providing workforce solutions and staffing services primarily for healthcare facilities. The company focuses on delivering qualified healthcare professionals to meet the needs of hospitals, clinics, and other medical institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 310,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $450.8M

