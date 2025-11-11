Cromwell Property Group Advances Transformation Strategy with Key Divestments and New Initiatives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cromwell Property Group ( (AU:CMW) ) has issued an announcement.

Cromwell Property Group announced significant progress in its transformation strategy during the 2025 financial year, including the divestment of $1.6 billion in non-core assets and a complete exit from its European platform. These actions have reduced group gearing and positioned the company for sustainable growth. The company also welcomed Brookfield as a new major shareholder, following the exit of ESR. Cromwell’s growth strategy focuses on core markets and sectors, with initiatives such as the office development in Barton, ACT, and the conditional acquisition of the Straits Industrial Portfolio, marking important steps in strengthening its investment management business.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CMW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cromwell Property Group stock, see the AU:CMW Stock Forecast page.

More about Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investment manager with $4.2 billion in assets under management in Australia and New Zealand as of June 2025. The company is known for its strong track record in creating value and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns, serving a diverse range of local and global investors, capital providers, and banking partners.

Average Trading Volume: 4,109,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.2B

