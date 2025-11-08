Crompton Greaves Releases Unaudited Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. ( (IN:CROMPTON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. These results, both standalone and consolidated, have been published in major newspapers and are available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting its transparency and commitment to stakeholders.

More about Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited operates in the consumer electricals industry, focusing on providing a range of electrical appliances and solutions. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and is known for its innovative products and market presence in the electrical consumer goods sector.

Average Trading Volume: 208,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 179.3B INR

