Croda International Reports Mixed Q1 Performance

Croda International PLC reports a decline in first quarter sales for 2024, with a 10% drop in constant currency from a strong Q1 the previous year, but an 8% increase from the last quarter of 2023, excluding Covid-19 lipid sales. Despite the downturn, the company remains on track to meet its full-year guidance, with an adjusted profit before tax forecasted to be between £260m and £300m. The Consumer Care business showed an encouraging start with growth in all units, particularly in North America, while Life Sciences faced challenges and Industrial Specialties saw a sequential improvement.

