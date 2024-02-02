Crocs Announces Executive Leadership Changes and New Incentives

Crocs (CROX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Anne Mehlman has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Crocs Brand President, effective May 3, 2024, succeeding Michelle Poole, who will become a Special Advisor. Mehlman’s promotion includes a salary increase to $750,000, eligibility for the company’s annual bonus and long-term incentive plans, and a $4,000,000 equity grant. Concurrently, Michelle Poole has announced her retirement and will serve as a Special Advisor until April 1, 2025, receiving a base salary of $100,000 and health benefits, while her existing equity awards continue to vest.

For further insights into CROX corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.