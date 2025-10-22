Crocodile Garments Limited Announces Board Roles and Functions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Crocodile Garments Limited ( (HK:0122) ) has shared an update.

Crocodile Garments Limited has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors. The company’s board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to various committees such as the Audit, Executive, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic decision-making and operational oversight.

More about Crocodile Garments Limited

Average Trading Volume: 23,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137.2M

