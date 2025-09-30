Critical Mineral Resources Reports Key Developments in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc ( (GB:CMRS) ) just unveiled an update.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, highlighting significant achievements such as signing a joint venture agreement for the Agadir Melloul copper project and securing £2.2 million in funding. The company advanced £1.1 million to Agamel Minerals SARL for exploration activities in Morocco. These developments are expected to define CMR’s future, with drilling underway and assay results anticipated soon, indicating a promising outlook for the company’s operations and stakeholder interests.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (CMR) is an exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals in Morocco, particularly copper and silver. The company aims to produce essential minerals for the global economy, including those crucial for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Morocco is identified as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction due to its strategic location, geology, infrastructure, and favorable regulatory conditions.

