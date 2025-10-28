Critica Limited Unveils Rare Earth Product Developments in Investor Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) is now available.

Critica Limited is hosting an investor webinar to discuss its first mixed rare earth product results and outline future steps for pilot operations. This announcement is significant as it highlights the company’s progress in rare earth production, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Venture Minerals Limited

Critica Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the development and production of mixed rare earth products. The company is engaged in advancing its beneficiation-first flowsheet and pilot operations to enhance product specifications.

YTD Price Performance: 250.0%

Average Trading Volume: 8,012,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$113.7M

See more insights into CRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

