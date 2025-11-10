Critica Limited Advances Gallium Recovery in Rare Earth Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) is now available.

Critica Limited has announced a significant advancement in its Mixed Rare Earth Product (MREP) program, achieving a 63% gallium leach recovery from its Jupiter Resource. This development underscores the strategic importance of Critica’s operations, as it strengthens its position in the global supply chain for critical minerals, particularly gallium, which is vital for next-generation technologies and is predominantly controlled by China. The company’s ability to extract gallium as a by-product without altering its existing process circuit highlights its commitment to maintaining a stable and low-risk supply chain.

More about Venture Minerals Limited

Critica Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on rare earth elements and gallium extraction. The company is strategically positioned with its Jupiter Deposit, Australia’s largest clay-hosted inferred rare-earth resource, emphasizing its significant endowment in rare earths and gallium.

YTD Price Performance: 141.67%

Average Trading Volume: 9,501,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.52M

