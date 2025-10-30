Criteo S.A. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Criteo S.A. ( (CRTO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Criteo S.A. presented to its investors.

Criteo S.A. is a global platform that connects the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners, leveraging its AI-powered advertising platform to drive performance and growth in the digital commerce sector.

Criteo has reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in key metrics such as net income and gross profit. The company has also announced strategic moves, including the appointment of a new Chief Customer Officer and plans to redomicile to Luxembourg and list its shares on Nasdaq.

The company’s financial performance in Q3 2025 showed a 2% increase in revenue to $470 million, an 11% rise in gross profit to $256 million, and a substantial 552% increase in net income to $40 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 28% to $105 million, and free cash flow increased by 74% to $67 million. The company also expanded its retail network and was named Google’s first onsite Retail Media partner.

Criteo’s strategic initiatives include the redomiciliation to Luxembourg and a direct listing on Nasdaq, which are expected to simplify legal complexities and broaden its shareholder base. The company also continues to focus on AI innovation to drive shareholder value, as highlighted by its CEO.

Looking ahead, Criteo’s management remains optimistic, raising its full-year 2025 margin outlook and expecting continued growth in Contribution ex-TAC. The company is poised to leverage its strategic initiatives and innovations to maintain its momentum in the digital commerce space.

