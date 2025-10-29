Crisp Momentum Delays 10-K Filing Due to Auditor Change

Crisp Momentum ( (CRSF) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Crisp Momentum Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending July 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to a recent change in the company’s auditor, necessitating additional time to review certain financial statement information. The company expects to file the report within the 15-day extension period allowed under Rule 12b-25. No significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year are anticipated. The company is actively working to ensure compliance, with the notification signed by CEO Renger van den Heuvel.

