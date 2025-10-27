Crinetics Pharma’s Paltusotine Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Carcinoid Syndrome

Crinetics Pharma ((CRNX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Randomized, Parallel Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Paltusotine in Adults With Carcinoid Syndrome Due to Well-Differentiated Neuroendocrine Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of paltusotine, an oral treatment, in managing carcinoid syndrome, a condition associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

The intervention being tested is paltusotine, an experimental drug administered at 80 mg daily, compared against a placebo. Paltusotine is intended to provide a new oral treatment option for patients suffering from carcinoid syndrome.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on July 9, 2025, with the latest update submitted on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression of the study and provide a timeline for potential results and subsequent market actions.

The ongoing study could have significant implications for Crinetics Pharma’s stock performance. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the neuroendocrine tumor treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

