Crinetics Pharma’s CRN09682 Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Tumor Treatment

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a Phase 1/2 study titled A Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation Study of CRN09682 With an Expansion Phase in Participants With Progressive Metastatic Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 (SST2)-Expressing Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (NENs) and Other SST2-Expressing Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity of CRN09682, a drug targeting SST2-expressing tumors.

The intervention being tested is CRN09682, an experimental drug administered intravenously. It is designed to treat SST2-expressing neuroendocrine neoplasms and other solid tumors.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential model. It is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, with a dose escalation phase to determine maximum tolerated dose followed by an expansion phase.

The study is set to begin on July 1, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on September 26, 2025, indicating the study is not yet recruiting.

This study could impact Crinetics Pharma’s stock performance positively if results show promising efficacy and safety, as it addresses a significant need in treating SST2-expressing tumors. Investors should watch for updates, especially in the context of competitors developing similar treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

