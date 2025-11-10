Crimson Tide Secures £3.88 Million Contract Extension with Global Retailer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Crimson Tide ( (GB:TIDE) ) has issued an announcement.

Crimson Tide plc has secured a three-year contract extension valued at £3.88 million with a major global retailer, reinforcing its mpro5 app’s role as a critical platform in the retailer’s operations. This renewal highlights the app’s scalability and configurability, supporting the retailer’s digital transformation and consolidating multiple systems into a single platform, which is integral to their strategy through 2026. The contract renewal also signifies Crimson Tide’s successful customer retention and growth strategy, as four of its five largest clients have renewed agreements this financial year, providing a strong foundation for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TIDE) stock is a Hold with a £61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Crimson Tide stock, see the GB:TIDE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TIDE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TIDE is a Neutral.

Crimson Tide’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and profitability. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends with overbought conditions, further weighing on the score. The negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns, making the stock less attractive to investors.

More about Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc operates in the technology industry, providing the mpro5 process management app. The company focuses on delivering enterprise-grade workflow solutions that consolidate legacy systems and enhance operational efficiency for large retailers and other enterprise clients.

Average Trading Volume: 34,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.11M

