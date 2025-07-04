Crimson Tide Appoints New Finance Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Crimson Tide ( (GB:TIDE) ) has provided an announcement.

Crimson Tide plc has announced the appointment of Rachael Rowe as the new Finance Director, effective from September 8, 2025. Rachael brings 20 years of financial experience, having held leadership roles at Saga plc and Richemont Group. She will replace Peter Hurter, who will step down at the end of August but remain as a consultant for a smooth transition. This leadership change is expected to further develop Crimson Tide’s operations and strengthen its market position.

More about Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc is a company that provides the mpro5 process management app, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.11M

Find detailed analytics on TIDE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue