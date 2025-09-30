CRH plc Announces Share and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has shared an update.

CRH plc has announced the total number of its ordinary shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2025. The company reported 709,083,314 ordinary shares in issue, with 38,309,316 held as treasury shares, resulting in 670,773,998 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company according to the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc is a leading global company in the building materials industry, providing a wide range of construction products and solutions. The company operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on delivering high-quality materials for infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects.

Find detailed analytics on CRH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue