CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Acquisition

An announcement from CRH plc ( (CRH) ) is now available.

CRH plc announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its own shares, totaling 27,015 ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by November 2025, which could potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc is a leading global building materials company that specializes in the manufacture and supply of a wide range of construction products. The company operates in various segments including cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete, serving both residential and commercial markets worldwide.

