Crexendo’s Chief Strategy Officer Resigns Effective December

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Crexendo ( (CXDO) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Anand J. Buch, Chief Strategy Officer of Crexendo, Inc., announced his resignation effective December 31, 2025. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company, and he will continue part-time as a strategic advisor, focusing on licensee engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (CXDO) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Crexendo stock, see the CXDO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CXDO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CXDO is a Outperform.

Crexendo’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, highlighting revenue growth and profitability. However, the high P/E ratio and technical indicators suggest caution, as the stock may be overvalued with bearish momentum. The company’s strategic initiatives and solid cash position provide a foundation for future growth, but competitive pressures and operational challenges remain.

To see Spark’s full report on CXDO stock, click here.

More about Crexendo

Average Trading Volume: 158,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $193.1M

Learn more about CXDO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue