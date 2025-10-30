Cresud Announces Dividend Distribution Following Shareholders’ Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cresud Sociedad ( (CRESY) ).

On October 30, 2025, Cresud Sociedad Anónima announced a dividend distribution following resolutions from their General Shareholders’ Meeting and Board of Directors. The distribution includes a cash dividend of ARS 65 billion and a dividend in kind of ARS 28 billion, consisting of shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. This move is significant for stakeholders as it reflects Cresud’s strategic financial management and commitment to shareholder returns, impacting its market position and shareholder value.

Cresud Sociedad’s stock is supported by a strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value and income investors. The technical analysis indicates a strong upward trend, although the high RSI suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions. Financial performance is moderate, with stable profitability but concerns over high leverage and weak cash flow.

More about Cresud Sociedad

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is a company based in Argentina, operating in the agricultural and real estate sectors. The company is involved in commercial, financial, and agro-industrial activities, with a focus on the Argentine market.

Average Trading Volume: 304,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $769.4M

