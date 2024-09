Crest Resources (TSE:CRES) has released an update.

Crest Resources Inc. is set to become Mineral Road Discovery Inc. on September 9, 2024, with its shares trading under the new ticker ‘ROAD’. The rebranding involves no change to the company’s capital structure, and shareholders will automatically have their holdings updated without needing to exchange share certificates.

For further insights into TSE:CRES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.