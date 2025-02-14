Crest Nicholson Sees Increase in FIL Limited’s Voting Rights

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Crest Nicholson Holdings ( (GB:CRST) ).

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with FIL Limited increasing its total voting rights in the company to 12.01%, up from 11.01%. This change indicates a strategic move by FIL Limited to strengthen its influence within Crest Nicholson, potentially impacting the company’s future decisions and operations.

More about Crest Nicholson Holdings

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC is a leading UK-based residential property developer known for creating sustainable communities. The company focuses on designing and building quality homes across the UK, with an emphasis on delivering desirable and sustainable developments.

YTD Price Performance: 1.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,150,662

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £441.3M

