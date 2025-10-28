Crest Nicholson Appoints Gillian Kent as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Crest Nicholson Holdings ( (GB:CRST) ).

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of Gillian Kent as a Non-Executive Director, effective from November 1, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in digital businesses and significant expertise in market and brand building, Kent will join the Audit and Risk, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. She will also assume the roles of Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee following the departure of Octavia Morley in March 2026. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the board’s capabilities and support the company’s growth and governance.

More about Crest Nicholson Holdings

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property development. The company is known for building homes and communities across the UK, catering to a range of market segments from first-time buyers to luxury home seekers.

Average Trading Volume: 924,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £449.4M

